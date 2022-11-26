Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $18.07

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.