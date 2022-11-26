Analyzing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Assure -40.19% -34.29% -20.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Titan Medical and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.34 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -2.21 Assure $29.19 million 0.20 -$2.76 million ($0.68) -0.66

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Titan Medical and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Assure has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,178.06%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

Assure beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

