Ankr Market Capitalization Hits $220.24 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $220.24 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.56 or 1.00004119 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010411 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00240170 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02277489 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $15,407,860.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

