AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $307.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

