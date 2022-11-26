Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) is Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 805.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises approximately 3.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 3.97% of Arconic worth $114,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 295,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,377. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

