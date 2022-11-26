Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

