Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.63% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $242,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.77. 152,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,307. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.