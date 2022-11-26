ASD Reaches Market Cap of $50.75 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $50.75 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0819868 USD and is up 19.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,124,471.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

