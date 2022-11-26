Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $4,202,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.76. 289,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,798. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.78.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.