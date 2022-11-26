Aurora Innovation (AUR) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aurora Innovation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Aurora Innovation Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s rivals have a beta of -5.57, suggesting that their average share price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -0.88 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.63

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aurora Innovation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Innovation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 253 1675 2874 58 2.56

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 39.01%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Innovation rivals beat Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

