Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Releases Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 32.02%.

NASDAQ JG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 8,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

