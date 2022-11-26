Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.8 %

Autodesk stock opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 41.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $3,789,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.