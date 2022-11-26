Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

