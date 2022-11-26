AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $144.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,518,698.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

