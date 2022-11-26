Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 4.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $679.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

