Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.53. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

