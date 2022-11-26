AVINOC (AVINOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $766,289.84

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. AVINOC has a total market cap of $81.93 million and $766,289.84 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

