Axie Infinity Price Tops $6.65 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.65 or 0.00040251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $663.50 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

