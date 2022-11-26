B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
Hallador Energy stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
