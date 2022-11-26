B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $136,225.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $200,849.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $136,225.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 309,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,400 in the last 90 days. 30.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

