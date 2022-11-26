Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 475 ($5.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.64).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 939.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.47. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

