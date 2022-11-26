BakeryToken Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.74 or 0.08387685 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00491921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.63 or 0.29920972 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

