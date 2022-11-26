BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.39% of BancFirst worth $325,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

