Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$73.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.18. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$85.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia



The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.



