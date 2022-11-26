Barclays Boosts Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 435.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
TPDKY stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.