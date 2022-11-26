Barclays Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $44.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Wedbush decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $331.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,505 and have sold 148,457 shares valued at $6,657,299. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.