Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $47.37 million and $278,204.25 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.70 or 0.08361209 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00493122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.33 or 0.29986614 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

