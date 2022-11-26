Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Danone Stock Performance

BN opened at €50.47 ($51.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.90. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

