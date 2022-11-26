Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.22.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.