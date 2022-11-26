Bitcoin Private Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $3.30 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00250886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00089004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

