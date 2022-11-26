BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,238 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.34% of BlackLine worth $172,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in BlackLine by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 140.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock worth $436,861 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,084. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.