Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$18.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.