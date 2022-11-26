Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Block were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Block by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $63.38 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.