BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZDV opened at C$20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.56. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$22.16.

