BMO Capital Markets Raises dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$14.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.
DNTL stock opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.68.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
