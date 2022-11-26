BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWK stock opened at C$26.94 on Friday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.