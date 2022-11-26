BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE ZUT opened at 23.47 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of 22.00 and a fifty-two week high of 27.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 23.72 and a 200-day moving average of 25.51.

