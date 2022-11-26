BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

ZUT opened at 23.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 23.72 and a 200-day moving average of 25.51. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of 22.00 and a 1-year high of 27.71.

