Brokerages Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) PT at $12.67

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
AMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Altus Power Price Performance
Altus Power stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
