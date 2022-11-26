Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$59.36

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMA shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

EMA opened at C$52.73 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 126.79%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

