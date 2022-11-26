Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $97.00

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of IAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IAC has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

