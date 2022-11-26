Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $343.73

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.47.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.