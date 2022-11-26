Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $39.90

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

