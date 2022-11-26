Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.