Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

