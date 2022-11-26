Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 1.2% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 265,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,228. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.