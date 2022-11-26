Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,098 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 664.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

