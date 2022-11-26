Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

