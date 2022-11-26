Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $69,999,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

