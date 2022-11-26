Capital Analysts LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

