Capital Analysts LLC Has $920,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 820.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

