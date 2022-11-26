Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 14,811 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

